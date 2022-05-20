As flood continues to wreak havoc in Assam, food and other essentials were airdropped by the authorities in Dima Hasao district.

Dima Hasao and Cachar districts of Assam have been the worst flood-affected parts in Assam.

Lakhs of people have been displaced in Cachar and Dima Hasao districts of Assam due to the floods.

The Indian Air Force (AIF) started airdropping food items in Dima Hasao district of Assam on Wednesday.

12 MT of food and other essentials were reportedly airdropped by the IAF on Thursday in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Dima Hasao is one of the worst affected districts in Assam due to floods with rail and road connectivity completely snapped.

#AssamFloods



Air dropping of food materials continue in Halflong today also with the help of Indian Airforce. Gratitude.@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/Pg36DDlHLm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 19, 2022

Road transport and train services were disrupted last week in Assam’s Dima Hasao district due to landslides triggered by torrential rains.

Due to the incessant rainfall since last week, the district reported several landslides.

Meanwhile, the Cachar district administration in Assam has ordered closing down of schools and other educational institutions owing to deteriorating flood situation in the district.

The water level of the Barak River has been on the rise following incessant rainfall over the past one week.