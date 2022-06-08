Guwahati: Two new ministers will soon be inducted into the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cabinet on Thursday.

As per reports and notification, the two new ministers to take the oath are Chief Miniter’s Political Secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah and Haflong legislator Nandita Garlosa.

Both of them are legislators of the BJP and are supposed to take oath at 3 PM at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

Of them, Jayanta Malla Baruah is the legislator from the Nalbari constituency while Nandita Garlosa is from the Haflong constituency.

It may however be mentioned that earlier on Wednesday Mariani legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi was rumoured to be on the consideration list for being inducted into the new cabinet.

But, by evening it was reported that he won’t be a part of the expansion and instead, a raid was conducted at his residence in Mariani by the CM’s Vigilance Cell to investigate certain alleged anomalies in the MLA fund utilisation by Kurmi.

On the other hand, there were reports of UPPL and AGP legislators too being a part of the expansion but the decision to only induct BJP legislators might result in a drawback, said sources.