Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Telangana government over the large-scale tree felling in the Kancha Gachibowli forest area of Hyderabad, stating that such actions cannot be justified under the guise of sustainable development.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who is heading the three-judge bench hearing the suo motu case, said, “I am myself an advocate for sustainable development but that doesn’t mean that overnight you should employ 30 bulldozers and clear all the jungle.” The bench was hearing the matter concerning the clearing of forest land located near the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus in Ranga Reddy district.

The court adjourned the hearing to August 13, allowing time for intervenors to respond to the affidavit filed by the Telangana government.

The matter relates to a government order issued by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), which proposed to alienate 400 acres of forest land in the Kancha Gachibowli area for the development of IT infrastructure.

Reports of mass tree felling between March 30 and April 1 this year triggered widespread protests by students and environmental activists, who accused the government of violating environmental norms. The High Court had earlier taken note of the matter before the Supreme Court registered the case suo motu.

In previous hearings, the top court had imposed a stay on the tree felling and warned the state of contempt proceedings if directions were not followed. The court also asked the government to present a plan for restoring at least 100 acres of forest land and cautioned that failure to do so could invite action against the Chief Secretary.

The issue has sparked a wider debate over the balance between development and environmental protection. Protesters have demanded the government revoke its plans to auction the land, stating that environmental loss cannot be justified by development goals.