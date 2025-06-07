Applications are invited for recruitment of 26 vacant positions or career in Supreme Court of India in 2025.

Supreme Court of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Court Assistant-cum-Senior Programmer and Junior Court Assistant-cum-Junior Programmer (Group ‘B’ Non Gazetted posts) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Senior Court Assistant-cum-Senior Programmer

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science/ Information Technology from a recognised University or equivalent and 6 years’ experience in the field of Computerization

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

Master’s degree in Computer Application/ M.Sc in Computer Science from a recognised University or equivalent and 6 years’ experience in the field of computerization

OR

B.Sc. in Computer Science/ Bachelor in Computer Application with First Class or atleast 60% marks in aggregate from a recognised University or equivalent and 7 years’ experience in the field of computerization

Degree in Law from a recognised University will be preferred and considered as an additional qualification

Pay : Pay Level 8 of Pay Matrix with initial basic pay of Rs. 47600/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age : The candidate should be above 18 years and below 35 years. Usual relaxation in age will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-servicemen candidates and to the candidates belonging to dependents of Freedom Fighter cateogory as per extant Government Rules. There will be no upper age limit for eligible employees working in the Registry of Supreme Court of India. The relaxation in upper age limit will not be applicable to the candidates who are working in other Government Departments/ Public Sector Undertakings

Selection Procedure :

1. Written (Objective Type) Test comprising questions relating to General English, General Awareness, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude

2. Objective Type Technical Aptitude Test

3. Practical Aptitude Test

4. Interview

Name of post : Junior Court Assistant-cum-Junior Programmer

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science/Information Technology/B.Sc in Computer Science/Bachelor in Computer Application from a recognized University or equivalent

Pay : Pay Level 6 of Pay Matrix with initial basic pay of Rs. 35400/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age : The candidate should be above 18 years and below 30 years. Usual relaxation in age will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-servicemen candidates and to the candidates belonging to dependents of Freedom Fighter cateogory as per extant Government Rules. There will be no upper age limit for eligible employees working in the Registry of Supreme Court of India. The relaxation in upper age limit will not be applicable to the candidates who are working in other Government Departments/Public Sector Undertakings.

Selection Procedure :

1. Written (Objective Type) Test comprising questions relating to General English, General Awareness, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude

2. Objective Type Technical Aptitude Test

3. Practical Aptitude Test

4. Interview

How to apply :

Eligible candidates are required to apply online separately for both posts for which the link

will be provided through Supreme Court Website, www.sci.gov.in

The last date for online registration of application is 06.06.2025 is 27.06.2025 up to 11.55 P.M.

Application Fees :

Candidates will be required to pay non-refundable Application/Test fee of Rs. 1000/- for General/OBC candidates and Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/ Ex-Servicemen/Differently Abled/Dependent of Freedom Fighter candidates plus bank charges through online mode only. Fee shall not be accepted in any other form

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here