Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has criticized the decision of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) to resort to load-shedding during the night.

VPP chief Ardent M Basaiawmoit has stated that the majority of people do not use electricity at night and the decision to impose load-shedding during that time will not help achieve the objective.

He also criticized the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government for its failure in the power sector.

Basaiawmoit expressed concern over the power crisis in the state, saying that the government has failed to handle the power sector effectively.

He claimed that there are prolonged power cuts in the state due to load-shedding, and warned that there may soon be no electricity at all.

The Nongkrem legislator also criticized the government for not implementing important power projects in previous years, which has led to the present power crisis in the state.

He alleged that despite commissioning the Ganol project, the government was unable to generate even one unit of power to inject into the power grid.

He further added that the government has failed to incorporate suggestions on how to address the problem of power shortage in the state.

Basaiawmoit emphasized the need for the government to take the power sector seriously and implement various power projects to meet the power requirements of the state.

The VPP has called for urgent action to address the power crisis in Meghalaya.