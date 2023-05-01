Guwahati: In a major operation against wildlife crime, three persons suspected to be poachers were arrested and a large quantity of tiger skin and bones were seized in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The forest officials of the Manas Tiger Project carried out the raid in Labdanguri near Manas National Park based on specific inputs.

During the raid, the officials recovered nearly 8 kg of tiger skin and bones from the possession of the accused.

According to sources, the recovered tiger skins and bones have an estimated international value of over Rs 20 lakh.

The arrested persons have been identified as Balendra Gayari, Munindra Basaumatary, and Dimbe Gayari.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigations are underway.

While it has not yet been revealed how they got the animal parts, a source informed that they were involved in poaching related activities.