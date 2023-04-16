GUWAHATI: Body of a rhino poacher, who managed to escape from police custody, was found floating in the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

According to reports, the body found floating in the Brahmaputra river in Assam, has been ascertained to be that of Saidul Islam, a rhino poacher.

He had escaped from police custody on Friday (April 14), while he was taken to Bagori range of Kaziranga national park to locate a rhino carcass.

The dead rhino poacher was a resident of Lahorighat in Nagaon district of Assam.

Notably, special task force (STF) of Assam police recently launched an operation against a gang of rhino poachers in Nagaon.

It was during that operation that Saidul Islam was apprehended by the Assam police.

The police also recovered and seized one rhino horn that weighed around 750 gram from his possession.

Three other rhino poachers of the same gang, however, managed to flee.