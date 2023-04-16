GUWAHATI: Huge quantity of explosives were recovered from a passenger bus in Goalpara district of Assam.

The explosives were recovered from the passenger bus at Krishnai in Goalpara district of Assam on Sunday (April 16).

The bus was on its way from Lutumbari in Meghalaya.

The seized materials included: 1162 gelatine sticks and 998 detonators.

The explosives were recovered following frisking of the bus by personnel of Assam police after receiving input about transportation of the items.

The Assam police have also arrested one person in connection with the recovery and seizure of the explosives.

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Malek, a resident of Rajabala in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the Assam police has launched an investigation into the case.