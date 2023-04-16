GUWAHATI: Police commissioner of Guwahati city in Assam – Diganta Borah has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Borah was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday (April 16).

Notably, there has been a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in India, including Assam.

India recorded over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the union health ministry, active COVID-19 case count in India has reached the 57,000 mark.

Moreover, 23 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in India in the last 24 hours.

Experts say a new sub-variant of Omicron is probably the cause behind the sudden rise of COVID infections in India.

It is triggering fears of a fourth wave in the country amidst a declining trend worldwide.

Experts say a new sub-variant of Omicron XBB1.5, named XBB 1.6 and dubbed Arcturus by experts, could be the cause of the wave in India.

“The current spike in India is caused by XBB.1.16/Arcturus and other variants in India have been replaced by XBB.1.16/Arcturus within a few months,” Carmen Leitch, an expert on the virus said this week in an article in Labroots.