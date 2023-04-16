Guwahati: In a shocking incident, the body of a man was found hanging from the gate of a family in Beltola, Guwahati of Assam.

The victim has been identified as Subal Dev Verma, a resident of Tripura.

The body was found on the gate of house number 25, and according to sources, the victim was believed to have been murdered before being hanged.

Also Read: Assam: Nagaon police recover rhino horn, “poacher” flees spot

The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday, and the police were alerted by the local residents.

Upon arriving at the scene, the law enforcement officials found Dev Verma’s body hanging from the gate and launched an investigation into the matter.

Also Read: 2024 Lok Sabha elections | BJP will retain power in Centre: Meghalaya minister AL Hek

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, and the police have appealed to the public for any information that could help in the investigation.

The area is being scanned by the police to find traces of the crime.