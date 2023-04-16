Nandini Gupta bagged the title of Femina Miss India World 2023. The 19-year-old girl won the title in a grand ceremony held in Manipur. Shreya Poonja of Delhi became the first runner-up and Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur won the title of second runner-up.

Before winning the Miss India title, Nandini gave an interview to the Miss India organisation, where she named Priyanka Chopra and Ratan Tata as the most inspiring and influential people she look up to in her life.

According to sources, Nandini said in an interview that the two inspiring and influential people in her life is Ratan Tata who does everything for the humanity and donates most of it for charity while Priyanka Chopra achieved the title of Miss World at a very young age inspiring millions of Indians. She excelled as an actor and worked a lot for society. She inspires people and has a great zeal to gain more as she grows.

Nandini said that she had a dream to compete in the Miss India pageant since she was 10 years old. As she grew up, she realized that the journey of being in the beauty pageant is much more than wining the crown which only few get to experience. It is a platform that gives you wings to fly high and turns an ordinary girl into an extraordinary one, keeping her simplicity intact.

Meanwhile, Nandini will be representing India at the 71st edition of the grand Miss World pageant that will be held in the United Arab Emirates.