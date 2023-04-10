IMPHAL: The 30 contestants of the Femina Miss India 2023 visited the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur on Sunday (April 09).

The Femina Miss India 2023 contestants were at the Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur for a video shoot for the grand finale of the beauty pageant.

The video shoot covered prime attractions at the Kangla Fort: the temple, fort ruins and the twin Kanglasha statues.

It may be mentioned here that the grand finale of the 59th Femina Miss India contest will be held at Imphal in Manipur on April 15.

Hosted by Manipur tourism department and co-present by VLCC & Trends, the grand finale of Femina Miss India will be held at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal.

Notably, this is for the first time the event will be held in Manipur and the Northeast.

The Femina Miss India 2023 grand finale in Imphal, Manipur will be co-host by Bollywood actress and youth icon Bhumi Padnekar.

On November 21, 2022 the Manipur government and Times Group had announced that the 59th Femina Miss India grand finale will be hosted in Manipur.