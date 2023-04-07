IMPHAL: All contestants of 59th Femina Miss India contest have arrived at Imphal in Manipur for the grand finale to be held in the Northeast city.

The Femina Miss India contestants arrived at Imphal in Manipur on Friday (April 07).

Hosted by Manipur tourism department and co-present by VLCC & Trends, the grand finale of Femina Miss India will be held at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal.

The grand finale of the Femina Miss India will be held on April 15 in Imphal, Manipur.

Notably, this is for the first time the event will be held in Manipur and the Northeast.

Also read: Manipur high court directs state government to decongest traffic near civil secretariat

All the 30 contestants from the states landed at the Imphal international airport in Manipur on Friday (April 07).

“Extending a hearty welcome to all the contestants of Femina Miss India to the Jewel of India, the Land of Culture, Manipur with the Grand Finale happening here, I hope you enjoy your stay and carry the message of goodwill, friendliness and warm hospitality of Manipur on your departure,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

The Femina Miss India 2023 grand finale in Imphal, Manipur will be co-host by Bollywood actress and youth icon Bhumi Padnekar.

On November 21, 2022 the Manipur government and Times Group had announced that the 59th Femina Miss India grand finale will be hosted in Manipur.