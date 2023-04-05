IMPHAL: A leader of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup, (KYKL) was arrested in a frisking and checking operation conducted by the commandos of the Imphal West district police in the heart of the Imphal city, the police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip a team of Imphal West district police commandos launched the operation in the Keishampat Churachandpur bus parking, the heart of Imphal city at about 5.30 pm on Tuesday and arrested the KYKL leader, the police said.

The arrested cadre later identified as Loukrakpam Tangba alias Suman (41) from Bishnupur Maning Leikai Ward No 3 in Manipur’s Birshnupur district told the police on the spot interrogation that he joined the KYKL in 1998.

He underwent basic military training along with 38 other cadres in the Khoupum area in Manipur’s Noney district and is currently holding the rank of major rank.

He is working under the command of one self-styled Colonel Ingba of the outfit.

Tangba was sent from the Tanan camp of Myanmar by his commander to execute some tasks in the valley area, the police said. The arrestee has been handed over to Imphal PS for necessary action, the police added.