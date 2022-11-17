IMPHAL: The finale of the 2023 edition of Femina Miss India will be held in Manipur.

This will be for the first time that the finale of the Femina Miss India will be hosted by Manipur.

The Times Group has entered into a partnership with the Manipur tourism department to host the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023 in Imphal.

The grand finale of the 59th edition of Femina Miss India will be held in the Northeast state of Manipur in April 2023.

The Times Group signed an agreement with the Manipur government to officiate the partnership.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said, “We are delighted to partner with the prestigious Miss India Organization to host the grand finale here in Imphal, Manipur.”

“The primary motive behind the partnership is to celebrate the diverse and inclusive Indian culture while fostering the competitive spirit of the talented participants. We want to inspire and empower the local youth by welcoming the best of India’s talent to our home soil as well as showcase Manipur’s rich culture and heritage we are so proud of,” said CM Buren Singh.

“We are excited to bring our iconic event to the People of Manipur, and we will pull out all stops to make it an inspiring and entertaining event the city has seen. Over the last six decades, Femina Miss India has reached audiences in different cities across the Country, and the Finale of the 59th edition in Imphal will be something to remember for a long time. Miss India has transformed the lives of many Indian women, giving them empowerment, employability, opportunity and a strong voice in the community. The state of Manipur also believes in empowering its women to be equal partners in development; hence this partnership is a natural culmination of ideologies and vision,” stated the spokesperson from Miss India Organization.