IMPHAL: The Manipur government has acquired a 23-acre land for establishing a Sainik school for girls.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh recently.

The Manipur government acquired the 23-acre piece of land in Bishnupur district of the state.

Currently, Manipur has a Sainik school in the state capital Imphal.

The Sainik school, Imphal in Manipur thus far has produces a number of notable figures, including a considerable number of Army officers.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said that the decision to open a girls’ Sainik school in Manipur was taken under the initiative of the central government.

Contribution of brave sons and daughters of Manipur in nation-building and Indian Army are unparalleled, CM Biren Singh had said earlier.

The Manipur chief minister had further informed that construction of the girls’ Sainik school would be completed within 1-2 years.