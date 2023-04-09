IMPHAL: Suspected rebels belonging to Kuki Independent Army/Kuki Independent Organisation (KIA/KIO) raided and looted the armoury of militant groups under the suspension of operations (SoO) in Manipur.

The KIA/KIO rebels looted at least 25 sophisticated weapons from the designated camp of militant groups under SoO located at Churachandpur in Manipur.

Notably, the Manipur-based Kuki rebel outfit – KIA/KIO is a non-signatory of the tripartite ceasefire pact “Suspension of Operations” (SoO) with the government.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday (April 09).

According to officials in Manipur, KIA/KIO rebels, in big numbers, attacked and overpowered the Chungkhao-designed camp at Henglep sub-division in Churachandpur district of Manipur bordering Myanmar.

The Chungkhao designate camp in Churachandpur district of Manipur is occupied by around 25 Kuki militants belonging to different underground groups of Kuki tribes which are under the SoO with the governments at the Centre and Manipur.

The KIA/KIO rebels along with the looted weapons managed to escape from the scene without any bloodshed.

The looting of weapons from the SoO camp took place just three days after the Manipur police announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for any person, who provides information leading to the arrest of KIA/KIO chief Thangkhongam Haokip alias Davidson alias Pareng Kom (40).

The SoO designated camp in Churachandpur district of Manipur, which was looted, is occupied by militants of United Socialist Revolutionary Army (USRA), Kuki National Front (KNF), United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) and Kuki National Front (Zougam)/KNF-Z.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued to recover the looted weapons, sources said adding that a case has also been registered to this effect.

The forest-rich Churachandpur district in Manipur, which borders Myanmar and Mizoram, is home to various Kuki-Chin-Mizo militant groups.