IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has expressed concerns over ‘alarming’ impacts on the society due to consumption of adulterated liquor.

The Manipur chief minister made this statement after chairing a meeting with experts on “White Paper on Regulating Liquor in Manipur”.

After the meeting, Manipur CM Biren Singh said: “The findings tabled by the committee regarding health hazards, domestic violence, negative impact on society by adulterated liquor is deeply alarming.”

“We will be sharing the details of these findings with the public very soon,” the Manipur chief minister added.

The meeting was attended by members of the Manipur cabinet and top officials of the state government besides the expert committee members.

According to reports, a draft report has already been submitted to the Manipur government about a month ago.

It may be mentioned here that Coalition against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA) along with several anti-prohibition groups have been staging protests against legalisation of liquor in Manipur.

As per the draft policy, the Manipur government aims to legalise alcohol in a bid to eradicate the distillation, possession, transportation, consumption and sale of illicit liquor and restrict availability of local liquor as well as Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Made Foreign Liquor (FMFL).