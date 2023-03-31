IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister Biren Singh has put out a stern warning to those involved in illegal manufacturing of liquor.

Manipur CM Biren Singh made this statement on Friday (March 31) while speaking about the recent busting of an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in Thoubal district of the state.

Speaking to the media in Imphal on Friday, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh said that an illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturing unit was busted recently in Thoubal district.

Three persons have been arrested by the police in Manipur in connection with the case.

The Manipur chief minister stressed on the need for coordinated work of the judiciary and executives to stop unlawful activities and save Manipur from its ill effects.

Also read: Manipur: Five Congress women workers injured in mock bomb hurling

He said that the Manipur government intends to take stern action against those involved in such activities, irrespective of communities and religions.

Furthermore, Manipur CM Biren Singh informed that a team from Sagolmang police station arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in setting fire to the hill range of Kongba Maru.

A case had also been registered against them under relevant sections for further investigation and necessary legal action, the Manipur CM said.