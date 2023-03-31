IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday announced that construction of all government buildings for providing quarters to its employees would be at the limit of seven storeys.

Manipur CM in his Facebook post on Friday stated that the new move is being taken up in the best efforts to maintain, the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.

The Chief Minister who is also holding a planning portfolio stated that the ongoing construction of government buildings at the Langol area in Imphal west district would have 7 storeys which are being followed by all the safety procedures and laws during the construction as Manipur lies in a seismic zone.

Manipur CM expressed his confidence that the up to seven-storeyed buildings at Lamphel/Langol will have to be quake-resistant, by the use of reinforced concrete, while designs of already-constructed ones will have to be improved to comply with the established norms concerning construction in a seismic zone.

N Biren Singh stated that his government has allowed the construction of buildings to seven storeys limits which were earlier restricted to four storeys in the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Facebook further posted that the government has allowed the construction of up to seven storeys to conserve the paddy land and wetland and to restrict the conversion or reclamation thereof to promote growth in the agricultural sector in the State.

He also appealed to the builders to follow the norms and adhere to the safety procedures and said that Manipur lies in a seismic zone-5, which is known to be the most earthquake-prone zone, causing frequent earthquakes in the region.

Official sources said the earlier limit on the number of storeys has led to more horizontal expansion rather than vertical growth, creating more pressure on land.