IMPHAL: An illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturing unit was busted by the police in Manipur on Sunday (March 26).

The illegal IMFL manufacturing unit was busted by the police in south-eastern part of Manipur.

Two women allegedly involved in the crime have also been arrested by the Manipur police in connection with the case.

On the other hand, the main accused in the case is on the run, a senior Manipur police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials from the Khongjom police station conducted a raid at a place in Khongjom Maning Leikai in Thoubal district of Manipur at around 10.30 am on Sunday.

SP of Thoubal district in Manipur – Jogeshchanra Haobijam informed this to the media on Sunday (March 26).

During the raid, the Manipur police seized huge quantity of adulterated IMFL, 2.5 liters of caramel, 10,796 pieces of EAL, 460 corks, 515 empty bottles, industrial alcohol, country liquor, and fertilizers, rum, whisky, brandy, vodka, and gin, rum, whisky, the SP asserted.

Two women were arrested in connection with the illegal trade, but the main accused, Thokchom Bobo (42) is still giving the slip to the police, the SP stated.

The arrested persons and confiscated items have been handed over to the Manipur excise department for further necessary procedures, the SP added.