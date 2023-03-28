GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to establish more Sainik Schools in the state.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (March 28).

“We have decided to open more Sainik Schools in Assam,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM said that the decision has been taken by the state government “to facilitate a vibrant ecosystem for attracting the best talent into our armed forces”.

The Assam chief minister held a meeting in this regard with the state education minister Ranoj Pegu and other officials.

The other issues discussed in the review meeting the Assam chief minister had with the officials of the state education department are: operationalisation of Adarsh Vidyalayas, establishing more BEd colleges and teaching posts, special quota in professional colleges for 6 communities.

Last year, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu had informed land allotment process in five locations – Silchar, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dhemaji has been completed.

“There are 33 Sainik Schools in the country. After the approval of the Centre to set up more schools on a PPP mode, the Assam government has decided to establish five additional Sainik Schools. We will finalise the modalities with the union defence ministry soon,” Pegu had said.