Guwahati: The District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) of Nalbari in Assam has drawn flak over his alleged apathy in providing usable toilet facilities at his office.

The lack of usable toilets at the office of Nalbari DEEO in Assam is causing a lot of inconvenience for female employees, making them vulnerable to many diseases like UTIs.

Some staffers at the office have expressed displeasure against DEEO Simanta Deka for his alleged indifference to the problems faced by them in the absence of a usable toilet.

“It is a shame that DEEO Simanta Deka does not feel it necessary to address the issue of sanitation faced by the employees, especially female staffers,” a woman employee told Northeast Now requesting anonymity.

According to the employee, the women working in the office have to go to a nearby shopping mall to use the toilet.

“Our every working day begins with stress due to not having usable toilets at our office. The toilets at our office were rendered unusable due to scarcity of water,” she said.

Another employee of the office said the toilets they have in their office are totally unhygienic and not fit for use.

“We have two –three washrooms in our office but they are poorly maintained. Basic maintenance of the toilet is entirely absent, and there is no water. It is impossible to use them as they stink badly and are too dirty,” she said.

“We work for at least 8 hours every day. Going to the nearby mall is the only option we have, but it is very embarrassing,” the employee added.

She further said that there are no sanitary pad disposal facilities at the office.

Not only the employees, but any women visiting the office also face similar problems, said another employee.

Sources said at least Rs 40,000-50,000 were spent last year in the name of maintenance of toilets at the office, but the issue is not solved.

“DEEO Deka is solely responsible for this. He is not sensitive enough to address the issues faced by women employees,” said a source.

DEEO Simanta Deka, who also holds the charge of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan’s Nalbari District Mission Coordinator, was not available for comments. Northeast Now will update the story when Deka responds.