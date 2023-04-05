Imphal: The Manipur police declared the self-proclaimed commander-in-chief of the Kuki Independent Army/Kuki Independent Organisation (KIA/KIO) as the “Most Wanted” criminal in the state.

The militant leader was identified as Thangkhongam Haokip alias Davidson alias Pareng Kom.

A cash reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced for information leading to his arrest or death.

According to reports, Haokip hails from Matijang Khopi village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar.

He is accused of being involved in frequent kidnapping for ransom/extortion and bombing cases.

He is wanted in connection with two FIR cases registered at Churachandpur police station and eight other cases in the other police stations across the Churachandpur district.

The police have also released a photograph of the accused along with contact numbers for informers.

The police informed that the informant’s identity would be kept confidential.

The Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur (9599500899), Addl SP (Ops), Churachandpur (8731087951), and Office-in-Charge, Churachandpur police station (7005613645) can be contacted for any leads on the whereabouts of Haokip.