IMPHAL: Five government employees of Manipur have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the fabrication of government land and gift deeds. The arrested persons have been remanded in police custody, Khumanthem Daina, District Commissioner of Imphal East, said on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Sunday at the Conference Hall of DC, Imphal East, Khumanthem Daina said that the officials were arrested after the Imphal East district commission lodged two complaints regarding the fabrication of government land records without examining the facts of the land.

According to the DC, the gift deed of the land was done against the provisions of the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reform Act 1960 and warned that the government will not spare anyone who goes above the laws.

The police department has registered a regular case under FIR No. 27(3) 2023 HNG PS u/s 409/420/465/468/471/120-b IPC & 148 MLR & LR Act for thorough investigation.

In respect to the FIR, three persons namely, one G Chinglensana Kabui (51), Moirangthem Sanatomba (48), and Leishangthem Bishwanath (48) were arrested and produced before the Duty Magistrate, Imphal East with a prayer to remand them into police custody for five days; they have been remanded in police custody until March 15, 2023.

Consequently, another complaint was also received at Porompat Police Station from the additional deputy commissioner of Imphal East district, Shamim Ahamad Shah, about two gift deeds being registered by the then sub-registrar of Porompat, S Ibomcha Singh, and his staff on June 8, 2022, in defiance of government order.

Accordingly, a regular case has been registered under FIR no. 53(3)2023 PRT-PS U/s 188/419/420/465/468/471/120-B IPC & 148 MLR & LR Act 1960 for thorough investigation. Following the FIR, two officials, namely Sagolsem Ibomcha Singh (62) and Khundrakpam Damayanti Devi (59) were arrested on March 11.

They were produced before the Duty Magistrate of Imphal East and have been remanded in police custody till March 13, 2023.

Daina said that the state government has taken a strong stance against corruption and has vowed to punish anyone found guilty of wrongdoing.