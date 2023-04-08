IMPHAL: Police have busted an illegal gaming operation at a rented house near the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal in Manipur and arrested eight illegal gamblers on Friday night, an official report said on Saturday.

A search of the home turned up several items including Rs. 1,19,500 in cash, 104 playing cards, gambling ledgers, and six mobile phones, the report stated.

Acting on a tip, a team of Imphal West Commando under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Imphal West, S Ibomcha Singh raided the rented house of one Aribam Khomdonsana at Lalambung Makhong Ningthoujam Leikai near the RIMS on Friday at around 9.15 pm.

All eight persons including the caretaker of the gambling den were pulled up, the report said.

During an inquiry, it was found that the rented house was being used allegedly as a gambling house by one Moirangthem Ibomcha Singh (53) alias Koko from Kakching Ningthou Leikai of Kakching district.

He is the organizer of the gambling event, the report mentioned.

The report further stated that in all eight individuals including the owner of the rented house and the recovered items have been handed over to Imphal Police Station for necessary action.

The arrestees have been identified as Nongthombam Kenny Singh (46), Ningthoujam Khamba Singh (50), Ningthoujam Sanajaoba Singh (43), Mutum Naocha Singh (36), Keithelakpam Kremlin Singh (36) Kshetrimayum Herojit Singh (41), and Khoisnam Ranbir Singh (50). A fine of Rs 100 or imprisonment of up to one month is the penalty as per law, the report stated.