Applications are invited for various scientific positions in Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the eighteen vacant positions of Scientist-C in its various institutions situated across the country.

Name of post : Scientist-C

No. of posts : 18

Institute / Centre wise vacancies :

Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh (RMRCD) : 2

Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur (RMRCG) : 2

Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar (RMRCB) : 2

Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair (RMRCPB) : 2

National Institute of Virology, Pune (NIV) : 2

Vector Control Research Centre, Puducherry (VCRC) : 2

National lnstitute of Malaria Research, New Delhi (NIMR) : 2

National lnstitute for Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur (NIRTH) : 2

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna (RMRIMS) : 2

Pay Scale : Pay Level-11 Rs.67,700-Rs.2,08,700 (pre-revised Grade pay-Rs.6600/-)

Qualification :

1. First Class Post Graduate Degree from a recognized University in Public Health Entomology

2. Four years R&D / teaching / working experience in a Govt. / Public Sector / Private Institutions in the relevant specialization

OR

1. Second Class Post Graduate Degree with PhD from a recognized University in Public Health Entomology

2. Four years R&D / teaching / working experience in a Govt. / Public Sector / Private Institutions in the relevant specialization

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://recruit.icmr.org.in/ up to June 5, 2022 till 5:30 PM.

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) is required. SC / ST / Women / PWD / EWS candidates are exempted from application fee. Application Fee is to be paid by candidates, through online link, given in the application form. Application fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

