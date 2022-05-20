Applications are invited for various technical positions in North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), Umiam, Meghalaya.

North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE),Umiam, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Engineer Grade II and Producer Grade II purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Engineer Grade II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering recognized by the Government of India or Degree with Physics as one of the subject from a recognized University and sound recording and sound engineering awarded by the Film and Television Institute of Poona.

Desirable :

1. Knowledge of wireless or Radio Engineer

2. Atleast 3 years of working experience in TV / Radio Studio

OR

Similar recording set up in any organization

Salary : Rs. 29,000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Producer Grade II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Degree from a recognized University

2. Diploma (03 years) from the recognized Institute or 3 years experience of production of film or TV programme or in direction of film or TV Production

Salary : Rs. 29,000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd June 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards at North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE),Umiam, Meghalaya-793103.

How to apply : Candidates must submit duly filled-up application form only in the prescribed format along with attested copies of testimonials, experience certificate and one copy passport size photograph and all original documents at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

