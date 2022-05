Applications are invited for temporary faculty positions in National Institute of Technology Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various vacant temporary faculty positions in various engineering disciplines.

Name of post : Faculty

Disciplines :

Electronics and Communication Engineering ( Specializations – Communication Systems, Digital VLSI Design)

Computer Science and Engineering (Specializations- Object Oriented System Design, Parallel and Distributed Systems, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computer Organization and Architecture, Microprocessor and Micro controller)

Electrical and Electronics Engineering ( Specialization- Control Systems, Electrical Machines and Renewable Energy systems)

Civil Engineering (Specialization : Transportation Engineering)

Mechanical Engineering (Specialization : Production Engineering, Machine Design)

Minimum essential qualification :

The candidates should possess Ph.D. in relevant disciplines or must have submitted the PhD thesis for award.

Candidates with teaching experience in reputed educational institutions will be preferred

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online using the link https://forms.gle/kTMzKaqZFdeCiG598 on or before 27th May, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

