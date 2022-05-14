Applications are invited for various project based positions in Clinical Research Unit (H) under Central Council for Research in Homeopathy.

The Clinical Research Unit (H) under Central Council for Research in Homeopathy is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (Homeo) purely on contract basis.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Homeo)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Degree in Homeopathy from a recognized University / Institute

2. Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or State Board of Homeopathy

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- (Consolidated) plus HRA as per rules

Age : Not exceeding 35 years as on the date of interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 24, 2022 at Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy, 3rd Floor, AYUSH OPD Building, Civil Hospital, Dawrpui, Aizwal (Mizoram)-796001. Reporting Time for the interview is from 9:30 AM to 10 AM.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with self-attested photocopies and original certificates of qualification, experience, mark sheets, birth certificate, passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

