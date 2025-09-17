Kolkata: There is a country called Pakistan.

Did you know that it existed?

Yes it does – well call it India’s bad luck, it happens to be our neighbour.

Now here we go – a country that smacks of falsified democracy more often than not submerged under the indomitable diktats of a mighty Army.

A country despite its resources goes around town with a begging bowl.

A country which is now a laughing stock – afflicted by corruption, terrorism and meek governance, has now shamed itself AGAIN.

The latest theatrics – hey the victorious Indian players didn’t shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the former had the last laugh.

Now Pakistan is sobbing – Why did the Indian players decline to shake hands?

They threaten to walk out of the Asia Cup in a mood of sombre and disappointment!

And by the way – here’s their newest act….

The jokers are back in their characteristic avatar – this time guess what!

In sheer embarrassment, Japan warned Pakistan for allegedly sending a “fake” football team.

News18 reports that the false soccer side was deported from Japan.

The team members were reportedly in possession of fabricated documents while putting up as players.

As per Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a group of 22 people posed as a football team and flew from Sialkot to Japan.

The Japanese authorities traced their documents to be fake and deported them.

The so-called revered Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif creates a circus by going all out to greet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the recently-concluded SCO Summit in China.

Peeved at the importance given to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he did his bit to earn respect yet that boomeranged.

Also Read: Shahid Afridi praises Rahul Gandhi, slams BJP for ‘religion card’ politics

But that is Pakistan – already the butt of all jokes, it continues to cause humour that is a slap on its face but a source of fun for others.

A nation that blatantly supports terrorism yet claims to be a peace-loving nation is at the receiving end for its own doing.

But the process of self-aggrandizement ceases to call it a day.

Pity them – you do but who to blame?

That is the million-dollar question…