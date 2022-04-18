Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sainik School Chhingchhip, Mizoram.

Sainik School Chhingchhip, Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in various subjects.

Name of post : PGT (English)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Post Graduate in English from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed from a recognized University/Institute.

(iii) Candidate should have qualified CTET/STET

Name of post : PGT (Physics)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Post Graduate in Physics/Applied Physics/Electronics/ Nuclear Physics from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed from a recognized University/Institute.

(iii) Candidate should have qualified CTET/STET

Name of post : PGT (Chemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Post Graduate in Chemistry / Bio Chemistry from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed Degree from a recognized University/Institute.

(iii) Candidate should have qualified CTET/STET

Name of post : PGT (Maths)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Post Graduate in Mathematics or Applied Mathematics from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed from a recognized University/Institute.

(iii) Candidate should have qualified CTET/STET

Name of post : PGT (Biology)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Post Graduate in Botany/Zoology/ Life Science/ Bio Science/ Genetics / Microbiology/Bio-technology/Molecular Biology/Plant Physiology provided studied Botany and Zoology in Graduation from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed from a recognized University/Institute.

(iii) Candidate should have qualified CTET/STET

Name of post : PGT (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) from recognized University

OR

B.E or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers (PGDCA) from a recognized University

OR

M.Sc. (Computer Science) / MCA from a recognized Univeristy

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject

OR

‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

Name of post : TGT (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Graduate in Hindi from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed from a recognized University/Institute.

(iii) Candidate should have qualified CTET/STET

Name of post : TGT (Mizo)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Graduate in Mizo from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed from a recognized University/Institute.

(iii) Candidate should have qualified CTET/STET

Pay Scale :

For PGTs : Level-08 Rs 47,600 -1,51,100 and D.A as applicable

For TGTs : Level – 07, Rs 44,900-1,42,400 and D.A as applicable

How to apply : Candidates may apply with photocopies of full testimonials in support of qualification/experience, photograph and one self addressed envelope with postage stamp of Rs 40/- (for communicating through Speed Post) to “The Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip, Chhingchhip Village, Dist – Serchhip, Pin – 796161”. Application Forms can be downloaded from the Schools website sschhingchhip.mizoram.gov.in. Application should be accompanied by one A/C payee Demand Draft (in original) of Rs 300/- for SC/ST (Non refundable) and Rs 500/- for all other categories (Non refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip, payable at State Bank of India Electric Veng Branch, Aizawl, Branch Code – 16361, IFSC Code – SBIN0016361. Last date of receipt of application is May 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

