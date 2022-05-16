Applications are invited for various managerial positions in North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Business Manager on purely temporary basis for a duration of one year.

Name of post : Business Manager

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : MSc/PhD in Agricultural Extension Education with NET. At least 6 months experienced in conducting capacity building training programme under government/private institutions. Or At least 6 months experienced as Business Manager in any type of incubation centre in North East India.

Desirable Qualification :

At least 6 months experienced in promoting business, market linkage, and well versed of central govt. entrepreneurial schemes.

Two research paper published in agriculture and allied sector.

Knowledge of computer (Diploma in PC)

Emoluments : Rs. 35000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in interview will be held on 23rd May, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. in the Incubation Centre, North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, Meghalaya.

How to apply : Interested candidates may bring their recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standards onwards, testimonials, experience certificate (if any) for verification before the interview and selected candidates are requested to join as immediately.

