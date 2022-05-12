Applications are invited for various media professional vacancies in Meghalaya Basin Development Authority.

The Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Media & Communication Lead, Video Editor and Communications Associate.

Name of post : Media & Communication Lead

Also read : Jobs in Meghalaya : Meghalaya Basin Development Authority Recruitment 2022

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Essential Qualifications: Post Graduate in Mass Communication & Journalism or in a relevant field such as public administration, public health, environmental policy, education, gender studies, economics and management from a recognized institution. Candidates from other disciplines with exceptional demonstrated skills may also apply.

Experiences, Skills & Attributes:

1. 5+years of relevant work experience in the media and communications sector, with published articles or write ups in one or more websites/journals.

2. Ability to make good PowerPoint presentations and be well versed in MS Office.

3. Hands-on experience in content management.

4. Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video).

5. Good knowledge of SEO, keyword research, social media tools and google analytics

6. Passionate about working in development and demonstrated interest in helping communities improve development outcomes

7. Strong listening, verbal, and written communication skills; able to effectively synthesize information and calibrate communication to connect with diverse audiences

Also read : Jobs in Meghalaya : Apply for Accountant vacancies in NEIGRIHMS

Name of post : Video Editor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Essential Qualifications: Minimum graduate degree. A degree in cinematography/filmmaking would be an asset

Experiences, Skills & Attributes:

1. At least 4-5 years of experience in professional video production and editing (or film-making, direction, shooting etc.) required.

2. Must have a demonstrated experience in video production; Sample/s of uploaded videos is to be shared for review.

3. Professional video editor/producer with demonstrated experience in video production relating to humanitarian and development issues with experience using professional video editing software such as Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere or similar software.

4. Experience with different video format conversions for download and online streaming.

5. Long Standing experience in covering subjects in a sensitive context and challenging environment

Name of post : Communications Associate

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Essential Qualifications: Graduate or Post Graduate in Mass Communication & Journalism or in a relevant field such as public administration, public health, environmental policy, education, gender studies, economics and management from a recognized institution. Candidates from other disciplines with exceptional demonstrated skills may also apply

Experiences, Skills & Attributes:

1. 4+years of relevant work experience in the media and communications sector, with published articles or write ups in one or more websites/journals.

2. Candidates having an ability to make good PowerPoint presentations and other communication materials will be preferred.

3. A demonstrated skill in photography/videography/video editing/graphic designing is preferable.

4. Hands-on experience in content management.

5. Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video).

6. Good knowledge of SEO, keyword research, social media tools and google analytics.

7. Passionate about working in development and demonstrated interest in helping communities improve development outcomes

Also read : Jobs in Meghalaya : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancies in NEHU Shillong

How to apply : Candidates can apply for the above positions in the following ways-

Media & Communication Lead:

1. You can submit your latest resume, cover letter, application form, and not more than two work samples to the following email address: scep.communication@gmail.com mentioning the position you applied for.

2. You may also submit a scanned application in PDF format to the above email address. The application form can be accessed by clicking on this link: https://tinyurl.com/scepcomnlead

Video-Editor:

1. You can submit your latest resume, cover letter with the application form and at least two work samples to the following email address: scep.communication@gmail.com

2. You may also submit a scanned application in PDF format to the above email address. The application form can be accessed by clicking on this link: https://tinyurl.com/scepvideo

Communications Associate:

1. You can submit your latest resume, cover letter with the application form and at least two work samples to the following email address: scep.communication@gmail.com

2. You may also submit a scanned application in PDF format to the above email address. The application form can be accessed by clicking on this link: https://tinyurl.com/scepcomnassociate Or,

Application can also be submitted as hard copies to the O/o Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, C/o, Meghalaya State Housing Cooperative Society Ltd. Campus, Nongrim Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya – 793003.

Last date for receipt of applications is 20th May 2022 (upto 5.00 p.m.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Guwahati Recruitment 2022