Applications are invited for various teaching positions in North-Eastern Hill University Shillong.

North-Eastern Hill University Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Lecturer in Department of Bio?Medical Engineering (BME), School of Technology.

Name of post : Guest Lecturer

No. of posts : 1

Subjects : Computer Systems and Programming (IT?202) and Computer Programming Laboratory (IT?212)

Qualifications :

Essential: First class (or at least 55% marks) at M.Tech (IT/CSE) from a recognized University. NET/GATE qualified candidates will be given extra weightage.

Desirable: Ph.D. (Submitted/Awarded) in IT/CSE from recognized University/Institute or considerable teaching experience of the subject.

Salary : The remuneration would be @ Rs. 1,500/? per lecture subject to a maximum amount of Rs. 50,000/? per month (conditions apply).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications on plain paper, along with the recent CV, photograph and supporting documents on or before May 25, 2022 at 4:30 P.M either through post to Teacher In?Charge, Department of Bio?Medical Engineering (BME), School of Technology, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong or through email to hodbme@nehu.ac.in .

