Applications are invited for various project based positions in North-Eastern Hill University.

North-Eastern Hill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in an ICMR-funded research project “Study on anti-Alzheimer activity of coumarin based hybrid drugs: Synthesis and acetylcholinesterase inhibition assay.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Study on anti-Alzheimer activity of coumarin based hybrid drugs: Synthesis and acetylcholinesterase inhibition assay

Essential qualifications: M.Sc. (Chemistry) or equivalent degree with a minimum of 60% aggregate score (6.5 grade points on a scale of 10). For SC/ST category, the candidate must have secured a minimum of 55% aggregate score (6.0 grade points on a scale of 10) in masters’ degree. In addition, the candidate must have qualified CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test JRF-NET including LS/ Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Candidates with work experience in similar fields of either or both the work components mentioned above will be given preference.

Fellowship: The fellowship is valid for one year (1 yr.) initially with a fixed salary of Rs. 31,000/- per month (plus HRA as admissible) if candidates(s) met educational qualification and eligibility criteria as per DST OM No. SR/S9/Z-08/2018 dated 30.01.2019.

How to apply : Candidates can send duly completed application form along with candidate’s resume to Prof. S. Mitra, Principal Investigator, Department of Chemistry, North-Eastern Hill University, NEHU Permanent Campus, Shillong 793022 within May 9, 2022. An advance copy can also be sent by email in the address s.mitralab@gmail.com.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

