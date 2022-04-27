Applications are invited for various administrative and financial positions in Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Shillong.

Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executive Administrative Assistant and Finance Officer in Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Shillong.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

Essential : Master’s Degree in Commerce/ Finance/Management or an equivalent degree.

Desirable :

1. Master’s Degree in Finance Management with experience in modern financial management techniques like accrual method of accounting or conversant using it in management functions in Education/Research Institutions.

2. Charted Accounts or Institute of Cost Accountants of India or Master of Business Administration (Finance).

Experience:

1. At least 3-5 years of experience managing accounting systems preferably in autonomous institutions or State Government or Central Government.

2. Good working knowledge of rules and regulations of Research and Development institutions relating to accounts or audit, service conditions and related financial matters.

3. Experience in research establishment and/or other institution of higher education is desirable.

Name of post : Executive Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

Essential : University degree in BA/BSc/BCom/BBA/BBM or equivalent qualification

Desirable : A Master’s degree in subjects like Finance, Administration, Management, HR

Experience:

1. Minimum 1 (one) year of experience as an Administrative Assistant preferably in an academic/research/NGO organization.

2. Good computer skills.

3. Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

4. Good interpersonal and decision-making skills.

5. Knowledge of office management systems and procedures

6. Working knowledge of office equipment, like printers and fax machines

7. Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint, in particular)

8. Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work

9. Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

10. Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task

How to apply :

For the post of Executive Administrative Assistant, candidates can send their detailed CV at iiph.shillong.ner@gmail.com within May 6, 2022. Please highlight the Exact Position ‘Executive Administrative Assistant’ in the subject.

For the post of Finance Officer, candidates can send their detailed CV at iiph.shillong.ner@gmail.com with a cover letter within May 20, 2022. Please highlight the Exact Position ‘Finance Officer’ in the subject line of your email & cover letter

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

