Applications are invited for various research based positions in Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Shillong.

Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs 20,000 /- per month

Qualification : Any degree preferably Science stream from a recognized University. Proficient in Microsoft Excel.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for over 100 vacancies in Rabindranath Tagore University Hojai

Job Roles :

1. Collection of accurate clinical data.

2. Maintenance a record of the said data using Excel Sheets.

3. Ability to work independently.

4. Maintaining an open line of communication between the hospital staff and representatives from qure.ai

5. Taking ownership and responsibility of the assigned project task both technical and non-technical.

6. Provide feedback regarding any issue with the software to qure.ai

7. Any other administrative related work

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to office of the Medical Superintendent, Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital, Jaiaw, Shillong, Meghalaya on or before 29th April 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Jobs in Meghalaya: NEIGRIHMS Recruitment