Applications are invited for various teaching, non-teaching and administrative positions in Rabindranath Tagore University Hojai.

Rabindranath Tagore University Hojai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 103 vacant positions.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs.1,44,200-Rs.2,18,200

Minimum Qualification :

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration / management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Age Limit : 45 to 55 years

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment

Name of post : Academic Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs.1,44,200-Rs.2,18,200

Minimum Qualification :

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration/management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Age Limit : 45 to 55 years

Name of post : Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs.1,44,200-Rs.2,18,200

Also Read:Assam Career : Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit & Ancient Studies University Recruitment

Minimum Qualification :

a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration/management in Govt. educational institution.

Or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Or

d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Age Limit : 45 to 55 years

Name of post : Director of Students’ Welfare

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs.79800-Rs.211500

Minimum Qualification :

a) Master degree from a recognized University with at least 55 % marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale in any discipline.

b) 08 years experienced as Assistant Professor or in equivalent post in Govt. educational institution.

Age Limit : Less than 45 years

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs 1,31,400/- to Rs. 2,17,100/-

Subject wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

Minimum Qualification : As per latest UGC norms

Age Limit : As per State Government Rule

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 67

Pay : Rs. 57700/- to Rs. 182400/-

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 4

Botany : 5

Zoology : 5

Chemistry : 5

English : 5

Bengali : 5

Assamese : 6

Hindi : 4

Manipuri : 1

History : 5

Economics : 5

Education : 4

Political Science : 6

Commerce : 7

Also Read:Assam Career : Ajmal Foundation Recruitment

Minimum Qualification : As per latest UGC norms

Age Limit : As per State Government Rule

Name of post : Assistant Librarian (UGC)

No. of posts : 2

Pay : As per UGC

Minimum Qualification : Masters in Library and Information Science/ Documentation science from a recognized University with latest UGC norms.

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years

for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : Assistant Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs.30000-Rs.110000 + G. P Rs.12700

Minimum Qualification : Masters Degree in Accounting or Finance with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate or with an equal /equivalent grade point from a recognized University.

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years

for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : P.S. to Vice-Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs.30000-Rs.110000 + G. P Rs.13900

Minimum Qualification :

a) Master Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

b) 55% marks either in Master degree or in Bachelor degree

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : P.S. to Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs.30000-Rs.110000 + G. P Rs.13900

Minimum Qualification :

a) Master Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

b) 55% marks either in Master degree or in Bachelor degree

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : Superintendent cum technical supervisor

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Rs. 22000-Rs.87000 + G. P Rs. 8000

Minimum Qualification :

I. a) Bachelor. in Computer Science from a recognized University/Institution.

b) 04 years experience in similar line or 2 years of experience those who have any Master degree from Government Institution/University.

II. a) B.Tech. (Civil) from a recognized University/Institution.

b) 04 years experience, in building construction work line or 2 years of experience those who have any Master degree from any Government University/ Institution.

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : Superintendent

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Rs. 22000-Rs.87000 + G. P Rs. 8000

Minimum Qualification :

a) Bachelor degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

b) Five (05) years of experience as Jr. Assistant or three (03) years of experience as Jr. Assistant having Master degree in any discipline from Government University/Institution.

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : P.A. to Controller of Examination

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 30000-Rs.110000 + G. P Rs.13900

Minimum Qualification :

a) Master Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

b) 55 % marks either in Master degree or in Bachelor degree.

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 12

Pay : Rs. 14000- Rs. 49000+ G.P. Rs. 6200

Minimum Qualification :

I. Bachelors Degree in any discipline from a recognized University

II. Bachelor degree in Commerce from a recognized University

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Pay : Rs. 14000- Rs. 49000+ G.P. Rs. 6200

Minimum Qualification : Bachelors Degree in Library and Information Science from a recognized University.

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G. P Rs.4400

Minimum Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School / institution

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : Night Guard

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G. P Rs.4400

Minimum Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School / institution

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : Lab Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G. P Rs.4400

Minimum Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School / institution

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G. P Rs.4400

Minimum Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School / institution

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply :

For Administrative positions, candidates can send their filled-in-application form to the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India) in an envelope super scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF………” along with a bank draft, of Rs. 2000 (Non-refundable) in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University,

payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai. The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 10-05-2022.

For Teaching positions, candidates can send their filled-in-application form to the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India) in an envelope super scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF……… against the category of ……………………..” (UR, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(H), ST(P), EWS, PWD) along with a bank draft, of Rs. 1500 (Non-refundable)for UR and OBC/MOBC candidate and Rs.

1200(Non-refundable) for other reserved categories in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai. The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 17-05-2022.

For Non-Teaching positions, candidates can send their filled-in-application form to the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India) in an envelope super scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF……… against the category of ……………………..” (UR, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(H), ST(P), EWS, PWD) along with a bank draft of Rs. 1000 (Non-refundable)for UR and OBC/MOBC candidate and Rs.700(Non-refundable) for other reserved categories in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai. The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 10-05-2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here