Applications are invited for various teaching, non-teaching and administrative positions in Rabindranath Tagore University Hojai.
Rabindranath Tagore University Hojai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 103 vacant positions.
Name of post : Registrar
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs.1,44,200-Rs.2,18,200
Minimum Qualification :
a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.
b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration / management in Govt. educational institution.
Or
c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.
Or
d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.
Age Limit : 45 to 55 years
Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment
Name of post : Academic Registrar
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs.1,44,200-Rs.2,18,200
Minimum Qualification :
a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.
b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration/management in Govt. educational institution.
Or
c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.
Or
d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.
Age Limit : 45 to 55 years
Name of post : Controller of Examinations
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs.1,44,200-Rs.2,18,200
Also Read:Assam Career : Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit & Ancient Studies University Recruitment
Minimum Qualification :
a) Master degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.
b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in administration/management in Govt. educational institution.
Or
c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.
Or
d) 15 years of administrative experience of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.
Age Limit : 45 to 55 years
Name of post : Director of Students’ Welfare
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs.79800-Rs.211500
Minimum Qualification :
a) Master degree from a recognized University with at least 55 % marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale in any discipline.
b) 08 years experienced as Assistant Professor or in equivalent post in Govt. educational institution.
Age Limit : Less than 45 years
Name of post : Associate Professor
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs 1,31,400/- to Rs. 2,17,100/-
Subject wise vacancies :
- Mathematics : 1
Minimum Qualification : As per latest UGC norms
Age Limit : As per State Government Rule
Name of post : Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 67
Pay : Rs. 57700/- to Rs. 182400/-
Subject wise vacancies :
- Physics : 4
- Botany : 5
- Zoology : 5
- Chemistry : 5
- English : 5
- Bengali : 5
- Assamese : 6
- Hindi : 4
- Manipuri : 1
- History : 5
- Economics : 5
- Education : 4
- Political Science : 6
- Commerce : 7
Also Read:Assam Career : Ajmal Foundation Recruitment
Minimum Qualification : As per latest UGC norms
Age Limit : As per State Government Rule
Name of post : Assistant Librarian (UGC)
No. of posts : 2
Pay : As per UGC
Minimum Qualification : Masters in Library and Information Science/ Documentation science from a recognized University with latest UGC norms.
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years
for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : Assistant Finance Officer
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs.30000-Rs.110000 + G. P Rs.12700
Minimum Qualification : Masters Degree in Accounting or Finance with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate or with an equal /equivalent grade point from a recognized University.
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years
for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : P.S. to Vice-Chancellor
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs.30000-Rs.110000 + G. P Rs.13900
Minimum Qualification :
a) Master Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
b) 55% marks either in Master degree or in Bachelor degree
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : P.S. to Registrar
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs.30000-Rs.110000 + G. P Rs.13900
Minimum Qualification :
a) Master Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
b) 55% marks either in Master degree or in Bachelor degree
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : Superintendent cum technical supervisor
No. of posts : 2
Pay : Rs. 22000-Rs.87000 + G. P Rs. 8000
Minimum Qualification :
I. a) Bachelor. in Computer Science from a recognized University/Institution.
b) 04 years experience in similar line or 2 years of experience those who have any Master degree from Government Institution/University.
II. a) B.Tech. (Civil) from a recognized University/Institution.
b) 04 years experience, in building construction work line or 2 years of experience those who have any Master degree from any Government University/ Institution.
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : Superintendent
No. of posts : 2
Pay : Rs. 22000-Rs.87000 + G. P Rs. 8000
Minimum Qualification :
a) Bachelor degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
b) Five (05) years of experience as Jr. Assistant or three (03) years of experience as Jr. Assistant having Master degree in any discipline from Government University/Institution.
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : P.A. to Controller of Examination
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs. 30000-Rs.110000 + G. P Rs.13900
Minimum Qualification :
a) Master Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.
b) 55 % marks either in Master degree or in Bachelor degree.
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : Junior Assistant
No. of posts : 12
Pay : Rs. 14000- Rs. 49000+ G.P. Rs. 6200
Minimum Qualification :
I. Bachelors Degree in any discipline from a recognized University
II. Bachelor degree in Commerce from a recognized University
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : Library Assistant
No. of posts : 5
Pay : Rs. 14000- Rs. 49000+ G.P. Rs. 6200
Minimum Qualification : Bachelors Degree in Library and Information Science from a recognized University.
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : Grade-IV
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G. P Rs.4400
Minimum Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School / institution
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : Night Guard
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G. P Rs.4400
Minimum Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School / institution
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : Lab Bearer
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G. P Rs.4400
Minimum Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School / institution
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Name of post : Library Bearer
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G. P Rs.4400
Minimum Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School / institution
Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.
How to apply :
For Administrative positions, candidates can send their filled-in-application form to the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India) in an envelope super scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF………” along with a bank draft, of Rs. 2000 (Non-refundable) in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University,
payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai. The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 10-05-2022.
For Teaching positions, candidates can send their filled-in-application form to the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India) in an envelope super scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF……… against the category of ……………………..” (UR, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(H), ST(P), EWS, PWD) along with a bank draft, of Rs. 1500 (Non-refundable)for UR and OBC/MOBC candidate and Rs.
1200(Non-refundable) for other reserved categories in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai. The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 17-05-2022.
For Non-Teaching positions, candidates can send their filled-in-application form to the “Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India) in an envelope super scribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF……… against the category of ……………………..” (UR, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(H), ST(P), EWS, PWD) along with a bank draft of Rs. 1000 (Non-refundable)for UR and OBC/MOBC candidate and Rs.700(Non-refundable) for other reserved categories in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai. The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 10-05-2022.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here