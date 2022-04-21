Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Bongaigaon Refinery.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Bongaigaon Refinery is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant non-executive personnel.

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/

University with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for PwBD candidates.

Or

Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade with Pass class

Also read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment

Experience : Minimum one year of post qualification experience in maintenance/ overhauling of rotary equipment such as Compressors, Gas/ Steam Turbines, Boilers, Columns, Valves, Pumps, Mechanical Seals / Dry gas seals, Bearings (Journal / Anti-friction), Safety valves, etc; in Petroleum Refinery / Petro-chemical / Heavy Chemical / Fertilizer/ Power Plants/ large industrial establishment.

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for PwBD candidates.

Experience : Minimum one year of post qualification experience in Maintenance of Modern instrumentation control system like DCS, PLC with electronic field instrumentation, Control Valve, Smart Positioners, loop configuration, online Analyzers condition monitoring, cabling, earthing etc., in a Petroleum Refinery / Petrochemicals / Heavy Chemical/ Fertilizers / Power Plants / Gas Processing Industry / large industrial establishment

Name of post : Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry & Mathematics with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/OBC/SC candidates & 45% in case of ST / PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions

Experience : Minimum one year of post qualification experience in handling instruments like HPLC, XRF, WDXRF, GC, ICAP, AAS, Auto Analyzers, Flash Points, etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petro-chemical/ Heavy Chemical/Gas Processing Industry/ Fertilizers/ Power Plants/ large industrial establishment.

Scale of Pay : Rs. 25,000 -1,05,000/-

Selection Procedure : The selection methodology will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT)

Also Read:Assam Career : IIE Guwahati Recruitment

How to apply : Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria for a post, may visit the website www.iocl.com > Go to “IndianOil for Careers” > Go to “Latest Job Openings” > Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel at Bongaigaon Refinery. The link to online application will remain open from 21.04.2022 (10:00 Hrs) to 12.05.2022 (17:00 Hrs).

Application Fees : General, EWS and OBC (NCL) candidates are required to pay Rs.150/- (Rupees One hundred and fifty only) as application fee (non-refundable) through SBI e- collect only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here