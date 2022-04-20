Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University.

Tezpur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in ICMR, Govt. of India sponsored project entitled “Integrated WGS and metabolic pathway

analysis for SNPs related to drug resistance for targeted drug development” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Anupam Nath Jha, Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MBBT).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Integrated WGS and metabolic pathway analysis for SNPs related to drug resistance for targeted drug development

Essential Qualifications: Master’s degree (M.Sc. / M.Tech) in Bioinformatics / Molecular Biology / Biotechnology / Computer Science / IT / Physics / Mathematics / Statistics with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate and having qualification in NET/GATE.

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) only per month + HRA as admissible

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) including CV through email to Dr. Anupam

Nath Jha ( anjha@tezu.ac.in ) within May 4, 2022Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

