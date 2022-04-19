Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit & Ancient Studies University (KBVSASU), Nalbari.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit & Ancient Studies University (KBVSASU), Nalbari is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor.

Name of post : Vice Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The applicant must have minimum 10 years of experience as Professor in a University or 10 years of experience in equivalent position in a reputed

research or academic organization in the field of teaching and research.

Age Limit : The maximum age limit for applications/ nominations is 65 years as on 1st April 2022. They must have service equal to/ higher than the tenure of Vice Chancellor in the parent organization.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications / nominations along with supporting documents (converting into a single PDF file) to the email kvbsasu.vcsel@gmail.com

The hard copies of the filled up application form along with necessary enclosures must have to reach the following address: The Advisory Board of selection of VC, KBVSASU, C/o Dr. Sushanta Kumar Kashyap, Controller of Examinations, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Namati, Nalbari, Assam, PIN -781337

The applicant must have to submit a undertaking containing the following points:

i) Whether any disciplinary action already taken or pending during his service tenure. Details of such, if applicable.

ii) Whether any criminal case/police case is registered against him/her. Details of such, if any.

In service candidates must have to submit ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from their employer along with the application

The last date of receipt of applications/nominations –

By e-mail: 19 May, 2022 till midnight

By Post: 25 May, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here