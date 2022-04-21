Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for the posts of Animal / Lab Attendant in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Animal / Lab Attendant under the project on “Antibody Engineering to Develop Rapid and Cost-effective Diagnostics for Detection of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and Canine Parvovirus (CPV) infections”

Name of post : Animal / Lab Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Antibody Engineering to Develop Rapid and Cost-effective Diagnostics for Detection of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and Canine Parvovirus (CPV) infections

Educational Qualification : Higher Secondary (10+2) passed

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A Walk-in Interview will be held on 4th May, 2022 at 11.00 A.M. in the office chamber of the PI & Associate Professor, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022

How to apply : Candidates shall have to submit a Bank Draft of Rs. 50.00 (Rs. 25.00 for SC/ST candidates) drawn in favour of the Director of Research (Veterinary), payable at Khanapara and their brief bio-data along with attested copies of all relevant certificates in support of their age, educational qualification and experience, etc. in addition to production of original testimonials at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here