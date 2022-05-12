Applications are invited for various project based positions on purely contractual basis in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Leads, Project Executives and Project Associate.

Name of post : Project Lead

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Skill Project

Salary : Rs. 34,300/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree preferably in Economics/Commerce/Business Administration & Social Science

Experience :

Minimum 3-4 years experience proven track record of independently implementation in Social /Community development project, especially in livelihood Development project.

Expertise on Skill India portal handling and Center Accreditation and Affiliation Forum (CAAF) management.

Excellent Proposal filing and presentations for various skill developments training program acquisition.

Liaison skills and Assessment handling ability.

Experience in implementation of skill development schemes.

Experience in placement planning and implementation with strategies

Name of post : Project Lead

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : PMVDY

Salary : Rs. 34,300/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree preferably in Social Work / Rural Development / Economics/Commerce/Business Administration & Social Science.

Experience : At least 3-4 years proven track record of independent implementation in Social /Community development project, especially in livelihood development project. Having experience in carrying out research studies, preparation of Project report, Business plan & report writing of projects.

Name of post : Project Lead (Documentation & Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : PMVDY

Salary : Rs. 34,300/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree preferably in Mass Communication or English

Experience : 3-4 years of proven experience in developing effective communication strategies, managing internal communication (newsletters, memos etc.), content drafting, liaise with project stakeholders, proposal drafting and policy developing & report writing.

Name of post : Project Executive Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Skill Project

Salary : Rs. 28,420/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree

Experience :

3 years experience Data Management and verification.

Experience on Skill India Portal Management.

Experience in Project execution and budget management.

Experience in training curriculum planning.

Name of post : Project Executive Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : PMVDY

Salary : Rs. 28,420/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree preferably in Social Work / Rural Development / Economics/ Commerce/Business Administration & Social Science.

Experience : At least 3 years proven track record of experience in Skill Training, ESDP, EDP and implementation of Social/Community development project especially in livelihood development sector. Having experience in carrying out research studies, preparation of Project report, Proposal Writing, Business plan & report writing of projects.

Name of post : Project Executive (Marketing) Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : PMVDY

Salary : Rs. 28,420/- per month

Qualification : Master Degree, preferably MBA in Marketing

Experience : 3 years of proven experience in conceiving & developing efficient and initiative marketing strategies, conducting market research and analysis to evaluate trends & brands awareness, knowledge on distribution and promotional activities, assessment on customer requirement.

Name of post : Project Executive Grade-II

No. of posts : 3

Name of project : PMVDY

Salary : Rs. 23,520/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in any discipline preferably in Social Work / Rural Development/ Economics/ MBA & Social Science

Experience : At least 3 years proven track record of implementation in Social /Community development project especially in livelihood development project. Having experience in carrying out research studies, preparation of Project report, Business plan & report writing of projects.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Skill Project

Salary : Rs. 20,580/- per month

Qualification : Graduate Degree in any discipline preferably in Social Work / Rural Development / Economics/ Development Studies, MBA & Social Sciences.

Experience :

At least 2 years proven track record of implementation in Social /Community development project especially in livelihood development project. Having experience in carrying out research studies, preparation of Project report, Business plan & report writing of projects.

Knowledge in Skill India Portal AEBAS Attendance Management.

Ability to plan for training infrastructure installation as per NSQF standards.

Selection Procedure : Written Test & Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications through post / courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Lalmati, Basistha Chariali, Guwahati-29, Assam on or before May 30, 2022. The applications can also be send by email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com .

The application is required to be send through post/ Courier (Hard copy) or email mention against each post to the address given below with the following particulars:

(i) The post applied for must be superscribed at the top of the envelope along with the name of the project.

(ii) Detail Bio data/CV of the candidate. (must contain email ID & Mobile Number)

(iii) Two passport size photographs

(iv) Photo copies / Scan Copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experience mentioned in the Bio data/ CV.

(v) Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

