Applications are invited for various Grade III positions in Mangaldai College Assam.

Mangaldai College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 5 [ UR (PWD) : 1, UR : 1, OBC / MOBC : 1, ST(P) : 1, SC : 1]

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a computer diploma or certificate course of minimum three months duration.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications ( Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of application) with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Demand Draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 500/- for General Category, OBC / MOBC candidates and Rs. 250/- for SC / ST category candidates in favour of Principal, Mangaldai College, Mangaldai payable at SBI, Mangaldai Branch or Bank of Baroda, Mangaldai College Branch or may be deposited in SB A/C No. 49840100000043, IFSC BARB0MANCOL. The applications must reach the Principal / Secretary, Governing Body, Mangaldai College, Mangaldai-784125, Darrang, Assam within May 25, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

