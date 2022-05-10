Assam Career vacancies in Mangaldai College

Applications are invited for various Grade III positions in Mangaldai College Assam.

Mangaldai College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistants.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 5 [ UR (PWD) : 1, UR : 1, OBC / MOBC : 1, ST(P) : 1, SC : 1]

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a computer diploma or certificate course of minimum three months duration. 

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for over 15 vacancies in Oil India Limited

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications ( Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of application) with complete bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Demand Draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 500/- for General Category, OBC / MOBC candidates and Rs. 250/- for SC / ST category candidates in favour of Principal, Mangaldai College, Mangaldai payable at SBI, Mangaldai Branch or Bank of Baroda, Mangaldai College Branch or may be deposited in SB A/C No. 49840100000043, IFSC BARB0MANCOL. The applications must reach the Principal / Secretary, Governing Body, Mangaldai College, Mangaldai-784125, Darrang, Assam within May 25, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor and Junior Assistant vacancies in Udalguri College

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in