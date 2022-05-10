Applications are invited for various technical, nursing and administrative positions under Oil India Limited.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seventeen vacant positions.

Name of post : Contractual Nursing Tutor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Passed B.Sc. (Nursing) from an Institute/University Recognized by Indian Nursing Council, Government of India.

Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant professional experience preferably in teaching

Emolument :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 55 years, SC/ST: 60 Years, OBC-NCL: 58 Years

Name of post : Contractual Warden (Female)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Passed B.Sc. Home Science or Diploma in Housekeeping / Catering

Emolument :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum: 35 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 50 years, SC/ST: 55 Years, OBC-NCL: 53 Years

Name of post : Contractual LPG Operator

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in Mechanical/Chemical/Instrumentation Engineering discipline from Government Recognized Polytechnic.

Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post-qualification relevant work experience in operation & maintenance of pump/compressor/heat exchangers/pressure vessels/storage vessels/chain conveyer/gearbox/different kinds of valves viz. PSV/SRV of Oil & Gas Industry/Gas Processing Plant/Refinery/Petrochemical/Fertilizer Industry etc.

Emolument :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 40 years, SC/ST: 45 Years, OBC-NCL: 43 Years

Name of post : Contractual IT Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience :

Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

Trade Certificate in Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance/ Information Technology Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post-qualification relevant work experience in IT support and maintenance.

Emolument :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and forty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 30 years, SC/ST: 35 Years, OBC-NCL: 33 Years

Name of post : Vice-Principal on contract for School of Nursing

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Passed M.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. Nursing (Basic)/Post Basic

Must have minimum 03 (Three) years of post-qualification teaching experience

Emolument : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum: 30 years, Maximum : 55 Years

Selection Procedure :

For the posts of Contractual Nursing Tutor and Contractual Warden (Female), a walk-in-interview will be held on May 24, 2022 in OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.

For the posts of Contractual LPG Operator, a walk-in-interview will be held on May 25, 2022 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.

For the posts of Contractual IT Assistant, a walk-in-interview will be held on May 27, 2022 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.

For the posts of Vice-Principal on contract for School of Nursing, a walk-in-interview will be held on May 30, 2022 in OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interviews with Personal Bio-Data Form ( format given in website) , 01 (One) recent 3cmX 3cm coloured photograph and original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

