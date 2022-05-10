Assam Career

Applications are invited for various technical, nursing and administrative positions under Oil India Limited.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seventeen vacant positions.

Name of post : Contractual Nursing Tutor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

  • Passed B.Sc. (Nursing) from an Institute/University Recognized by Indian Nursing Council, Government of India. 
  •  Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant professional experience preferably in teaching

Emolument :

  • Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any. 
  • Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 55 years, SC/ST: 60 Years, OBC-NCL: 58 Years

Name of post : Contractual Warden (Female)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Passed B.Sc. Home Science or Diploma in Housekeeping / Catering

Emolument :

  • Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any. 
  • Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum: 35 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 50 years, SC/ST: 55 Years, OBC-NCL: 53 Years

Name of post : Contractual LPG Operator

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience : 

  • Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.  
  • Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in Mechanical/Chemical/Instrumentation Engineering discipline from Government Recognized Polytechnic. 
  •  Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post-qualification relevant work experience in operation & maintenance of pump/compressor/heat exchangers/pressure vessels/storage vessels/chain conveyer/gearbox/different kinds of valves viz. PSV/SRV of Oil & Gas Industry/Gas Processing Plant/Refinery/Petrochemical/Fertilizer Industry etc.

Emolument :

  • Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any. 
  • Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 40 years, SC/ST: 45 Years, OBC-NCL: 43 Years

Name of post : Contractual IT Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience : 

  • Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.  
  • Trade Certificate in Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance/ Information Technology Trade from Government Recognized Institute.  
  • Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post-qualification relevant work experience in IT support and maintenance.

Emolument :

  • Fixed emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.  
  • Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and forty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 30 years, SC/ST: 35 Years, OBC-NCL: 33 Years

Name of post : Vice-Principal on contract for School of Nursing

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : 

  • Passed M.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. Nursing (Basic)/Post Basic 
  •  Must have minimum 03 (Three) years of post-qualification teaching experience

Emolument : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum: 30 years, Maximum : 55 Years

Selection Procedure :

For the posts of Contractual Nursing Tutor and Contractual Warden (Female), a walk-in-interview will be held on May 24, 2022 in OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.

For the posts of Contractual LPG Operator, a walk-in-interview will be held on May 25, 2022 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.

For the posts of Contractual IT Assistant, a walk-in-interview will be held on May 27, 2022 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.

For the posts of Vice-Principal on contract for School of Nursing, a walk-in-interview will be held on May 30, 2022 in OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interviews with Personal Bio-Data Form ( format given in website) , 01 (One) recent 3cmX 3cm coloured photograph and original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

