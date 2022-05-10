Applications are invited for various technical, nursing and administrative positions under Oil India Limited.
Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seventeen vacant positions.
Name of post : Contractual Nursing Tutor
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
- Passed B.Sc. (Nursing) from an Institute/University Recognized by Indian Nursing Council, Government of India.
- Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant professional experience preferably in teaching
Emolument :
- Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.
- Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day
Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 55 years, SC/ST: 60 Years, OBC-NCL: 58 Years
Name of post : Contractual Warden (Female)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience : Passed B.Sc. Home Science or Diploma in Housekeeping / Catering
Emolument :
- Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.
- Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day
Age Limit : Minimum: 35 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 50 years, SC/ST: 55 Years, OBC-NCL: 53 Years
Name of post : Contractual LPG Operator
No. of posts : 8
Qualification & Experience :
- Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.
- Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in Mechanical/Chemical/Instrumentation Engineering discipline from Government Recognized Polytechnic.
- Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post-qualification relevant work experience in operation & maintenance of pump/compressor/heat exchangers/pressure vessels/storage vessels/chain conveyer/gearbox/different kinds of valves viz. PSV/SRV of Oil & Gas Industry/Gas Processing Plant/Refinery/Petrochemical/Fertilizer Industry etc.
Emolument :
- Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.
- Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day
Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 40 years, SC/ST: 45 Years, OBC-NCL: 43 Years
Name of post : Contractual IT Assistant
No. of posts : 5
Qualification & Experience :
- Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.
- Trade Certificate in Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance/ Information Technology Trade from Government Recognized Institute.
- Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post-qualification relevant work experience in IT support and maintenance.
Emolument :
- Fixed emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.
- Variable emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and forty) only per day for each working day
Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 30 years, SC/ST: 35 Years, OBC-NCL: 33 Years
Name of post : Vice-Principal on contract for School of Nursing
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience :
- Passed M.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. Nursing (Basic)/Post Basic
- Must have minimum 03 (Three) years of post-qualification teaching experience
Emolument : Rs. 40,000/- per month
Age Limit : Minimum: 30 years, Maximum : 55 Years
Selection Procedure :
For the posts of Contractual Nursing Tutor and Contractual Warden (Female), a walk-in-interview will be held on May 24, 2022 in OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.
For the posts of Contractual LPG Operator, a walk-in-interview will be held on May 25, 2022 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.
For the posts of Contractual IT Assistant, a walk-in-interview will be held on May 27, 2022 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.
For the posts of Vice-Principal on contract for School of Nursing, a walk-in-interview will be held on May 30, 2022 in OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 11 AM.
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interviews with Personal Bio-Data Form ( format given in website) , 01 (One) recent 3cmX 3cm coloured photograph and original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials.
Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2
