Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 922 vacant positions of Non-Executives.

Name of post : Non-Executive

No. of posts : 922

Sector wise vacancies :

Dehradun: 20

Delhi : 10

Mumbai : 263

Goa : 4

Gujarat : 318

Jodhpur : 6

Chennai & Karaikal : 38

Assam : 164

Agartala : 66

Kolkata : 10

Bokaro : 23

Educational Qualification :

i) Junior Engineering Assistant (Civil): 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering



ii) Junior Engineering Assistant (Electronics): 3 years Diploma in Electronics/Telecom/ E&T Engineering Or M.Sc. in Physics with Electronics



iii) Junior Engineering Assistant (Electrical): 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering. Should have Valid Certificate of Competency as Electrical Supervisor



iv) Junior Engineering Assistant (Instrumentation): 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering



v) Junior Engineering Assistant (Mechanical): 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

vi) Junior Engineering Assistant (Boiler): 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 1st Class Boiler Attendant Certificate

vii) Junior Engineering Assistant (Production): 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Chemical/ Petroleum Engineering

viii) Junior Engineering Assistant (Cementing): 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Petroleum Engineering

ix) Junior Engineering Assistant (Drilling): 3 years Diploma in Mechanical/ Petroleum Engineering. Physical Standards as specified.

x) Junior Marine Radio Assistant:



A. High School or Class X equivalent Board Examinations with :

i. Second class Certificate with Proficiency/ Competency in Marine Radio Operation recognized by Govt. of India with Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) certification issued by the Ministry of Communication (MoC) and one year experience in line.

OR

ii. Radio Telephone Operator’s Certificate of Proficiency in Maritime Mobile Service with Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) certification issued by the Ministry of Communication (MoC) and one year experience in line.

OR

B. Diploma in Electronics/ Telecom with Global Maritime Distress and Safety Systems (GMDSS) certification issued by the Ministry of Communication (MoC), Govt. of India with one year experience in line.

xi) Junior Dealing Assistant (Transport): 3 years Diploma in Auto/Mechanical Engineering/Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management/Administration or Post Graduate. Valid Heavy vehicle Driving license is essential.

xii) Junior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry): Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry

xiii) Junior Scientific Assistant (Geology): Post Graduate Degree in Geology

xiv) Junior Scientific Assistant (Geophysics – Surface): Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics/ Physics. One of the subjects in B.Sc. should be chemistry.

xv) Junior Engineering Assistant (Production — Drilling): 3 years Diploma in Mechanical / Petroleum Engineering. Physical Standards as specified.

xvi) Junior Dealing Assistant (Personnel & Administration): Post Graduate Degree in Business Administration / Personnel Management / IR / Labour Welfare or Graduate degree with 2 years diploma in Personnel & Administration

xvii) Junior Dealing Assistant (MM): 3 years Diploma in Material Management/ Inventory/ Stock Control Recognized by the State Board of Technical Education/One Year PG Diploma in Material Management.

xviii) Junior Technical Assistant (Surveying): High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade certificate in surveying.

xix) Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operations): High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with valid driving license for Heavy Vehicle and 3 years driving experience of Heavy Vehicles.

xx) Junior Technician (Fitting): High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade certificate in Fitting.

xxi) Junior Technician (Welding): High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Welding.

xxii) Junior Technician (Diesel): High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examination with Science and Trade Certificate in Diesel.

xxiii) Junior Technician ( Electrical ): High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Electrician Trade. Should have Valid Certificate of Competency as Electrical supervisor

xxiv) Junior Technician (Production): High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examination with Science and Trade Certificate in Fitting or Mechanic Trades. The Trade in respect of Mechanic are Diesel/ Instrumentation/ Turner/ Machining/ Tractor/ Motor vehicle/ Welding/ Blacksmithy/ Boiler Attendant/ Machinist Grinder Trades.

xxv) Junior Technician (Cementing): High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examination with Science and Trade Certificate in Auto/ Fitting or Mechanic Trades The Trade in respect of Mechanic are Diesel/ Instrumentation/ Turner/ Machining/ Tractor/ Motor vehicle/ Welding/ Blacksmithy/Boiler Attendant/ Machinist Grinder Trades. Should have Valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License.

xxvi) Junior Technician (Machining): High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examination with Science and Trade Certificate in Machining.

xxvii) Junior Assistant Operator (Heavy Equipment): High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Driving License for Heavy Vehicle. 3 years’ Experience of Heavy Vehicles/ Crane operations. (And) Valid Grade-certificate as per API-RP 2D or OISD RP-205.

xxviii) Junior Slinger Cum Rigger: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examination with valid Driving License for Heavy Vehicle and 3 years’ experience in loading and unloading.

xxix) Junior Assistant (Accounts): B.Com. with proficiency in typing 30 w.p.m. and Certificate/Diploma of minimum duration of six months in Computer Applications in the Office environment

xxx) Junior Assistant (Materials Management): B.Sc. with Physics or Maths as one of the subjects with proficiency in typing 30 w.p.m. and Certificate/Diploma of minimum duration of six months in Computer applications in the office environment

xxxi) Junior Assistant (Official Language): Graduate in Hindi with English as one of the subjects. Typing speed 30 w.p.m. in hindi and Certificate / Diploma of minimum duration of six Months in Computer Application in the office environment

xxxii) Junior Assistant (Personnel & Administration): Graduate with Typing speed 30 w.p.m. and Certificate/ Diploma of minimum duration of six months in Computer Applications in the office environment

xxxiii) Junior Fire Supervisor: Intermediate with 6 months’ experience in fire services. Valid Driving Licence for Heavy Vehicles essential. Driving Test on Fire Tender/ Heavy Vehicle applicable. Physical standards as specified and Physical Efficiency.

xxxiv) Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry): B.Sc. with Chemistry as main subject

xxxv) Junior Technical Assistant (Geology): B.Sc. with Geology as main subject

xxxvi) Junior Technician (Boiler): High school or Class X Equivalent Board Examination with Science and II class Boiler Attendants (oil / Gas fired) certificate

xxxvii) Junior Technician (Production – Drilling): High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Science and Trade Certificate in Fitting or Mechanic Trades. The Trade in respect of Mechanic are Diesel/Instrumentation/ Turner/ Machining/ Tractor/Motor vehicie/ Welding/ Blacksmithy/ Boiler Attendant/ Machinist Grinder Trades. Physical Standards as specified

xxxviii) Junior Fireman: High School or Class X Equivalent Board Examinations with Fireman’s training of three months’ duration. Valid Driving Licence for Heavy Vehicles essential. Driving Test on Fire Tender/ Heavy Vehicle applicable. Physical standards as specified and Physical Efficiency.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.ongcindia.com/ up to May 28, 2022

Application Fees :

a) For General / OBC / EWS candidates : Rs. 300/-

b) SC / ST / PWBD /Ex-servicemen candidates are exempted to pay registration fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

