Assam Career Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various contractual positions for Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE), Assam under Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare.

Name of post : High Performance Manager

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs (1,00,000.00-1,50,000.00) p/m

Qualification : Master in Sports/Physical Education (MSI/PhD/MBA) with at least 10 years of Research Experience.

OR

Eminent players having represented India in Senior Category with at least 5 years of Sports Management/Research experience.

OR

Eminent Coach having trained Indian Player with at least 10 years of Sports Management/Research experience

Age Limit : Below 65 years

Name of post : Head Coach (Boxing & Weightlifting)

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs (1,00,000.00-1,50,000.00) p/m

Qualification : Candidate should have diploma in Coaching from SAI / NSNIS or from any other recognized Indian/Foreign Universities and should have represented India in Olympics/World Cup/World Championship. Certificate Course from concerned National/ International Federation is a must. Working knowledge of computer is essential. Minimum 10 years of experience of coaching is required. OR

Experience of Coaching Senior/Junior Indian Teams or decoration of Dronacharya/Arjuna/Dhyan Chand Award or who have produced medallists in International Competitions. Minimum 10 years of experience of coaching is required.

OR

Central Government/State Government/PSU employees may be allowed to apply for the position. However, the applicable recruitment rules of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) will he applicable for all such postings on deputation.

OR

Permanent employees of Sports Authority of India (SAI) interested in applying for the position must send a self-attested letter addressed to Senior Director (Khelo India) @ sai.slkic@gmailcom and need not apply through the advertisement, whereas contractual employees of SAI must apply as per process directly to the KISCE in reply to this advertisement.

Age Limit : Below 50 years

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs 40,000.00 p/m

Qualification : Master’s Degree or equivalent qualification/Bachelor’s Degree with Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management or equivalent from a recognized University with minimum 50% of marks.

OR

Graduate with at least 3 years of working experience.

Desirable: Candidates who have represented India at International Level and hold a Bachelor’s Degree or candidates with MBA or Post Graduation in Sports Management would be preferred.

Age Limit : Below 32 years

Name of post : Physiotherapist (Grade II)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs (60,000.00-80,000.00) p/m

Qualification : Master in Physiotherapy from any recognized Indian or Foreign University. Candidates who are appearing for Final Semester (for Master) can also apply.

Desirable: Minimum 3 years of working experience.

Age Limit : Below 45 years

Name of post : Physiotherapist (Grade I)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs (40,000.00-60,000.00) p/m

Qualification : Bachelorin Physiotherapy from any recognized Indian or Foreign University.

Desirable: Minimum 2 years of working experience.

Age Limit : Below 45 years

Name of post : Nutritionist

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs (75,000.00-1,00,000.00) p/m

Qualification : MSc (Nutrition) from any recognized Indian or Foreign University.

Desirable: Minimum 5 years of experience including 1 year of working experience with Sports Academies / Institutions

Age Limit : Below 40 years

Name of post : Masseur (Grade II)

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs 35,000.00 p/m

Qualification : Passed 10+2 from a recognized board with a Certificate Course / Skill Development Program for Masseur / Masseuse / Massage Therapy / Sports Masseur / Masseuse from a recognized Institution

Desirable : Minimum 2 years of working experience as Masseur / Masseuse

Age Limit : Below 35 years

Name of post : Strength & Conditioning Expert (Lead)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs (60,000.00-80,000.00) p/m

Qualification : Bachelor or Master in Sports and Exercise Science / Physical Education / Sports Science / Sports Coaching

OR

Any Graduation with ASCA Level-1 or above/ CSCS / UK SCA accredited coach / Diploma in Fitness Training / Certificate Course in Fitness Training from Government Institution

Age Limit : Below 45 years

Name of post : Strength & Conditioning Expert (Grade)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs (40,000.00-60,000.00) p/m

Qualification : Bachelor or Master in Sports and Exercise Science / Physical Education / Sports Science / Sports Coaching

OR

Any Graduation with ASCA Level-1 or above/ CSCS / UK SCA accredited coach / Diploma in Fitness Training / Certificate Course in Fitness Training from Government Institution

Age Limit : Below 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all testimonials and two coloured passport size photographs (one pasted in the space provided in application form and one attached) to the email id recruitment.kisceassam@gmail.com . The last date for submission of applications is May 23, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here

