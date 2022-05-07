Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions in Assam Rifles High School Mokokchung.

Assam Rifles School Mokokchung is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Principal and Maths Teaher.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree, BEd and experiences of 5 years of teaching

Name of post : Maths Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc /BSc, BEd (Experienced Teacher preferably for higher classes)

Salary : Negotiable

How to apply : Candidates may send application with complete bio-data, contact number, photocopy of all documents, Precaution Dose Certificate (Covid) and passport size photographs to Assam Rifles High School, Mokokchung, 23 Assam Rifles, PIN-932023 latest by 20 May 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

