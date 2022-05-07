Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions in Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (GIPS) Guwahati.

Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (GIPS) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Veterinary Officer, Scientific Officer, Office Assistant and Laboratory Assistant.

Name of post : Veterinary Officer (for Animal House Facility)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MVSc with experience in Small Animal Handling and Experimentation

Job Roles :

Breeding and Care of animals for laboratory experiments in sufficient numbers as per the growing needs.

Imparting hands on training to research scholars on animal handling, care and experimentation and assisting them in their research studies on animals.

Development and maintenance of the research facilities in animal house.

Maintenance of strict rules and regulations for animal issue, care, experimentation and proper disposal by scholars.

Name of post : Scientific Officer (for SAIF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MPharm in Pharmaceutical Analysis/Chemistry or MSc in Chemistry with experience in Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Operation

Job Roles :

Maintenance of Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (SAIF).

Installation and Calibration of the new Instruments.

Regular Operation, Calibration and Validation of the existing Instruments.

Imparting hands on training on Sophisticated Instruments to research scholars and assisting them in their research studies

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate with computer knowledge/BCA

Job Roles :

To look after the documentation related to NBA and NAAC and other regulatory bodies like AICTE and PCI.

To look after the placement process and maintain all documentation of Training and placement cell.

Maintenance, storage and dissemination of all Accreditation, approval and placement related datas and assisting the relevant Faculty In charges on their works.

Assisting the Principal in his documentation works.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: 10+2 (Science) pass

Job Roles : Maintenance of assigned Laboratory

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 16, 2022 at Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (GIPS), Guwahati,NH- 37, Hatkhowapara, Azara, Guwahati, Assam, PIN- 781017

How to apply : Interested Candidates are requested come for the Interested Candidates are requested come for a Walk in Interview with updated resumes and documentson 16th May, 2022 at GIPS, Guwahati

For any queries please Contact at Contact No. 9474844564

